This time around, I have suffered through the traffic nightmares on University Boulevard and Kenilworth Avenue along with my fellow Prince Georgians, patiently thinking that, at last, the Purple Line will be finished. Upon reading that the contractors are stopping work, I am horrified.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and all his officials who could not manage to negotiate a settlement should resign forthwith. They cannot complete this project, but they want to add lanes to the Beltway and Interstate 270 and create additional traffic jams and pollution? They are incompetent and should resign to make way for people who can complete this job and get the Purple Line running.
And what about the Red Line in Baltimore? Another needed transportation project stopped by Mr. Hogan, who is showing his true Republican colors by perpetually coming down on the side of expanding motor traffic rather than creating environmentally responsible transportation systems.
The NIMBYs in Bethesda must be laughing while the small-business owners along the path of the Purple Line are weeping into their teacups. Shame on these officials for their abject failure.
Christel Stevens, University Park