The Aug. 27 Metro article “3 Md. nursing homes fined” reported on fines levied against Montgomery County nursing homes. It is a tragedy. The article stated that half of the novel coronavirus deaths in the state and 15,000 infections were found in nursing home residents and staff. Maryland and our country were warned of this pandemic spreading in nursing homes in Washington state last winter. I question whether our state officials provided sufficient staff and other resources to nursing homes early on. Terrible result.