Some voters genuinely need the online option and should have that access. Most of us do not. We simply have become accustomed to printing out forms online and are unaware of the logistical challenges created on the receiving end. Large numbers of ballots requiring hand-copying could overwhelm local boards of election, increase health risks for election workers and leave votes untallied by certification dates.
In 2016, it took five days for election teams in Montgomery County to hand-copy approximately 19,000 home-printed ballots onto official ballots. In 2020, if 75 percent of registered voters vote, and even 1 in 4 of those voters chooses to receive the ballot online, Montgomery County could easily receive more than 100,000 home-printed ballots. The county certification deadline is Nov. 13, just 10 days after the election. Maryland should permit online access for those who truly need it. The rest of us should receive our ballots the old-fashioned way, by mail. Let’s protect public health and our vote.
Gina M. Angiola, Brookeville