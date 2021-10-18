I am dismayed. After more than 10 years of the program’s existence, 21,000 Marylanders are waiting for assistance with in-home care. Only 4,000 citizens are receiving the help they need to stay in their homes through the Medicaid waiver program rather than going to nursing homes. It is dismaying to see our tax money being wasted like this. Nursing homes are the most expensive ($10,000 to $15,000 per month) option for caring for our most fragile individuals. In-home care is the most effective option for those who want to stay in their homes and the most economical. It is unacceptable to have such a long wait and so many citizens waiting for help. Maryland must do better.