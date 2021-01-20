If built, this project would permanently destroy more than 200 acres at the Patuxent Research Refuge and the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center. The area that covers these and Greenbelt Park, the Greenbelt Forest Preserve, National Park Service Parkway land, NASA and several other protected properties is the last large green space between Baltimore and Washington and one of the largest spans of contiguous forest on the East Coast between Richmond and Boston. The project would destroy some of the most ecologically important landscapes in the Mid-Atlantic, preserved for conservation, agriculture and research for more than 100 years. It would destroy their bogs and sensitive wetlands and the wildlife they support. According a recent article published by the National Academy of Sciences, the Patuxent Research Refuge retains the most plant species among all protected properties in the United States.
Why not move the train lines, train yard and factories to the Interstate 95 corridor and Baltimore industrial areas as originally proposed? The location of the maglev industrial areas and train lines on public lands is simply a matter of convenience, not a requirement.
The United States would transfer more than 200 acres of federal lands to Northeast Maglev, a private corporation. This horrible precedent could open the door to giveaways of federal park and conservation lands to corporations.
Stephanie Kaufman, Takoma Park