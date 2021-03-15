The governor chose former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield to help with the coronavirus response, apparently not realizing that the CDC was criticized across the country and around the world as ineffective and politicized under his leadership. But the last straw may be Mr. Hogan’s decision to open sports stadiums to 50 percent capacity. Regardless of how far the fans sit from one another, when tens of thousands of fans all stand in line to get into the ballpark at the same time, converge in huge crowds as they enter the ballpark to get to their seats and are crammed together as they leave, there is enormous opportunity for a virus to spread, and absolutely no possibility of enforcing masks or tracking who infected whom.