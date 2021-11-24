Now, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) rants against “pro-traffic activists” with a “plot to keep the roads filled with traffic.” Pete K. Rahn, then-Maryland transportation secretary, complained about a “very active and vocal minority opposed to reducing the region’s traffic congestion.”
What has changed is the willingness of commuters to pay for more highways. Gas taxes no longer cover construction costs, and raising the gas tax is political suicide. The state cannot add tolls to existing lanes because the federal government forbids adding tolls on interstates (except in very limited circumstances). New tolled lanes built by the private sector have emerged as the perfect solution: accolades for governors, billions in profits for the highwaymen and the promise of magic highways that will end congestion.
Finally, all of this is about ending peak-hour congestion by shifting the times people choose to travel; Interstate 270 is almost empty at 3 a.m. Dynamic tolling might have helped back when rush hour was an hour long. Today, it lasts up to nine hours a day.
Dan Albert, Marblehead, Mass.
The writer is a historian and author of “Are We There Yet?: The American Automobile, Past, Present, and Driverless.”
As noted in the Nov. 21 editorial about Maryland’s highway expansion plan, “A road plan for tomorrow,” the state’s own study shows that adding toll lanes to Interstates 495 and 270 would not improve congestion. But there are traffic demand management (TDM) measures that would, such as ramp meters, flexible work schedules and increased telework.
In a 2017 report, the regional Transportation Planning Board found that TDM is more effective than adding highway lanes. The Maryland Transportation Institute concluded in August 2020 that a 5 percent increase in telework reduces congestion by up to 58 percent. Even the Maryland Department of Transportation predicts that its Innovative Congestion Management program with lane adjustments and ramp meters on I-270 will improve driving time between Frederick and I-495 by up to 30 minutes. Though only partially implemented, it’s already showing dramatic results.
Toll lanes won’t work, but there are less expensive and less harmful measures that will.
Barbara Coufal, Bethesda
The writer is co-chair of Citizens Against Beltway Expansion.