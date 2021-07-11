Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the region. Switching to electric vehicles may ameliorate that, but there remain other problems. One of the largest sources of microplastics, which are ruining our waterways, is motor vehicle tires. The planned public-private partnership will add more lanes for more traffic, more tires and more microplastics in our food.
Additionally, even building the lanes will result in emissions from the concrete and the vehicles used for construction. Why not build mass transit that will get us to our goal of lower greenhouse gas emissions and lower environmental impact? The health effects of climate change are mounting. We have many dying of the heat and food insecurity because of poor crop yields from drought.
As an oncologist, I fear for the future of humanity. However, I am not ready to put the human race on hospice. We need to seize the moment and build a transit system that has the least climate and environmental impact possible and that gets us safely where we need to go.
Christine D. Berg, Bethesda
Is Maryland the only sane player in this game? Global warming is real, and it’s here now — just as The Post’s editorials have warned many times. The world cannot afford millions more cars and trucks on the road, nor trillions of kilowatts more in heating and air conditioning in the burgeoning world population. What if the high temperatures in our cities start exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit? When do we plan to abate our enormous and increasing burden of carbon dioxide and hydrocarbons into the atmosphere? When does heat start killing trees?
The need for transportation is not the need to move more cars. It’s to move people and goods. Automobiles are colossal wastes of resources we simply can’t afford.
Let’s put our money into rail, buses and other sources where mass transit works. Let’s confine autos and trucks to the countryside, where electrical trucks and buses can’t be replaced as easily. Increase taxes on gas and other energy sources to pay for expansion of rail and other short-distance transport in cities and to discourage more cars on roads that are already suffocating us and endangering our planet’s existence.
The July 7 editorial contradicted everything The Post has ever opined about the dangers to Earth’s climate and long-term well-being of its inhabitants.
W.C. Banta, Chevy Chase
I recently had reason to drive from Reston to Chevy Chase three consecutive days in the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. time period. It took less than 15 minutes to reach the Beltway at Tysons. It then took 40 minutes to 45 minutes to get across the American Legion Bridge.
It is not just future needs that must be met. The current situation is intolerable. I wonder if Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has ever sat in that traffic bottleneck.
Jay Freedman, Chevy Chase