In his Aug. 8 Local Opinions essay, “A new mask mandate in D.C. risks undermining public health,” Drew Holden was off target and inflammatory. 

Mr. Holden implied that masking and vaccination are an either-or choice. Instead of praising the mayor for recent favorable D.C. statistics, he twisted them, suggesting she used them to support her renewed mask mandate. He ignored that breakthrough infections among the vaccinated spread disease to the unvaccinated and that much of the country is inundated with outbreaks of the delta variant. He did not acknowledge the revised Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that vaccinated people should be masked in public indoor spaces. He used false talking points that mask mandates prohibit free choice or instruct people what to wear or how to conduct business. We’ve been through this before.

In an ideal world, we would all act to protect our neighbor. But just like it took government regulations to stop smoking in indoor public places, it will likely take similar action when it is necessary that everyone wear a mask to protect others. No-smoking mandates did not cause businesses to close. Neither should mask mandates. On the contrary, keeping down disease rates will keep businesses open. Vaccination (first) and masking (second) are the two most effective tools we have to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Following CDC guidance, even if it changes, allows everyone to make decisions based on the same science-based information, not a political whim calculated on votes.

Working together with a bipartisan approach that prioritizes people’s health will simplify the message and rebuild confidence in our public health programs.

Tom Sinks, Chevy Chase

The writer is an epidemiologist
formerly with the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention and the
Environmental Protection Agency.