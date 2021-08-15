In an ideal world, we would all act to protect our neighbor. But just like it took government regulations to stop smoking in indoor public places, it will likely take similar action when it is necessary that everyone wear a mask to protect others. No-smoking mandates did not cause businesses to close. Neither should mask mandates. On the contrary, keeping down disease rates will keep businesses open. Vaccination (first) and masking (second) are the two most effective tools we have to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Following CDC guidance, even if it changes, allows everyone to make decisions based on the same science-based information, not a political whim calculated on votes.
Working together with a bipartisan approach that prioritizes people’s health will simplify the message and rebuild confidence in our public health programs.
Tom Sinks, Chevy Chase
The writer is an epidemiologist
formerly with the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention and the
Environmental Protection Agency.