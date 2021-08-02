The vaccinated have done our part. It’s time for life to get very inconvenient for those who continue to refuse to get vaccinated. Want to fly on a plane? Vaccine card, please. Otherwise, driving is an option. Want to work out at this gym? Vaccine card, please. Otherwise, you can do push-ups at home. Want to eat at this restaurant? We have outdoor seating available, but you’ll need to prove your vaccination status to eat indoors.
To beat this pandemic once and for all, it’s time for the private sector to step up.
Justin Snow, Washington
As someone older than 60, I read with interest the July 29 front-page article “Experts ask to see data behind the new CDC policy.” I, too, want to see the data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s conclusion that fully vaccinated people can be infected but be asymptomatic and equally contagious as unvaccinated people has potentially significant implications for the immunosuppressed and those over 60.
For example, my vaccinated children working in various environments could be unknowingly infected and spread the delta variant to me and my husband at our family gatherings. This suggests they should be tested before we get together. Of the 20 percent who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized in Houston Methodist, as cited in the report, how many were older than 60 and otherwise healthy? Of the fully vaccinated who are dying from delta, how many were otherwise healthy, but older than 60, 70 or 80? Without knowing this, we are back to square one.
All people are apparently vulnerable to being infected by the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, but it is the immunosuppressed and those older than 60 who presumably are more likely to die, as we were when the pandemic began, even if we are vaccinated. Absent demographic data on the ages of those vaccinated who are being hospitalized and dying, we have to operate under this assumption and the limitations it entails.
For me, that means no one is effectively vaccinated until everyone is vaccinated, and no one is safe until the community spread is negligible. Clearly, in this situation, wearing a mask to protect oneself and others is a no-brainer, especially for those over 60.
Anne Gruner, McLean