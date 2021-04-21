Geoffrey Lipsey, Reston

The assertion in the April 17 editorial “It doesn’t have to be this way” that “no single law will prevent gun deaths” did not address what sets the United States apart from all other developed countries, namely the Second Amendment.

Overturning the Second Amendment, or at least restoring its original intent to permit government militias to be armed but not to enshrine broader gun rights in the modern world, would go a long way to preventing gun deaths. Sure, there would be huge political, logistical and financial hurdles in repealing the current amendment and removing millions of existing firearms from circulation, but this is an achievable “first best” option if the aim is truly to prevent gun deaths. Societal change can be unexpectedly swift, as we have seen with the broad adoption of LGBTQ rights, and momentum is clearly building on multiple fronts — including the Black Lives Matter movement and the pressing need to address the domestic terrorist threat posed by white nationalists — to fundamentally change the way we view gun ownership.

The Constitution is a living legal document and should not be seen as an impediment to fulfilling the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans.

It really doesn’t have to be this way.

Anthony Gorman, Falls Church

An April 17 front-page headline lamented, “Indianapolis adds to national sorrow.” It should have read, “Indianapolis adds to national shame.”

We should be asking what’s wrong with us. We should be devoting resources, intellect, outrage, print and, above all, leadership to discovering the causes of murderous behavior; instead, we yet again look to machinery for resolution.

Our nation is no longer interested in mental health, it appears. So we shake our collective head, offer thoughts and prayers and move on when we read of inexplicable massacres. We blame firearms in favor of making an effort to discover and treat what is actually causing the bloodshed. Shame on us.

Instead of looking for scapegoats, we should be looking for root causes. This is true for just about every problem vexing our nation: immigration, police misconduct, mass murder, inner-city crime; they’re all human behavior problems, not fixable by focusing on government-mandated or politically correct palliatives.

So shame on us for taking the easy paths. We have to grow up; we have to quit quibbling about things that continue to divide the nation and get serious about finding solutions that will make us again a proud nation.