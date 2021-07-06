The BLM claims that the current population of 94,000 wild equines on 26 million acres of public land should be reduced to 27,000, yet millions of domestic livestock graze the same rangeland. This radically low goal is nearly the same number that prompted Congress to pass the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act to keep wild horses and burros from “fast disappearing from the West.”
The National Academy of Sciences found the bureau’s “appropriate management level” of 27,000 to be arbitrary, rigid and not science-based. This contrived population target allocates the lion’s share of forage to livestock, which, unlike wild equines, is not federally protected.
Isn’t it time to put humane policies and real science into action?
Charlotte Roe, Berthoud, Colo.