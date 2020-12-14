Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus in Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky/AP)Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:06 p.m. UTCRegarding the Dec. 10 front-page article “Johns Hopkins revelation: Founder was an enslaver”:With Johns Hopkins University the latest institution to undergo an identity crisis after finding out its namesake was an enslaver, it’s time to ask: Should we stop naming institutions for people?Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right My elementary school in Brooklyn was P.S. 193. No need to rename.Marilynne Rudick, Chevy Chase Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy