The opposing sides should call on mediators to settle the hostilities and declare a cease-fire. Ethiopia’s federal authorities ought to take the initiative. The African Union, a continental organization with 55 member states, is based in Addis Ababa, and Mr. Abiy has served as a mediator in tamping down domestic and international conflicts in Africa.
The U.S. government is well positioned to encourage mediation. Our countries have had a long historical relationship, and the D.C. area is home to the largest Ethiopian community outside Africa.
James H. Mittelman, Boulder, Colo.