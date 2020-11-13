Regarding the Nov. 7 news article “Ethiopian premier moves to impose control over Tigray region”:

The dilemma facing Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel laureate, is not a binary choice between ignoring Tigray’s refusal to comply with federal policies or launching a military campaign against this heavily armed region. Having worked in Ethiopia, I know that many of its citizens and officials prefer reconciliation.

The opposing sides should call on mediators to settle the hostilities and declare a cease-fire. Ethiopia’s federal authorities ought to take the initiative. The African Union, a continental organization with 55 member states, is based in Addis Ababa, and Mr. Abiy has served as a mediator in tamping down domestic and international conflicts in Africa. 

The U.S. government is well positioned to encourage mediation. Our countries have had a long historical relationship, and the D.C. area is home to the largest Ethiopian community outside Africa.  

James H. MittelmanBoulder, Colo.