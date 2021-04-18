Indeed, medical bankruptcy surpassed all other types of bankruptcies, including that caused by house foreclosure and living beyond one’s means. Researchers cited reasons, including the outpacing of medical costs over incomes, unpredictable medical costs and loss of income because of illness or injury; additionally, 29 million remained uninsured.
Our nation is not prepared to meet its health-care challenges in the 21st century. We spend more on health care per capita than any other nation yet our quality of life is no better. We endure illness or injury while beset by the burden of medical bills and the risk of bankruptcy.
We urgently need universal, comprehensive health care.
Nancy J. Herin, Gaithersburg