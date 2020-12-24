Medicare-for-all can solve this, as well as many other health coverage issues, because all residents’ health care would be covered with no co-pays and deductibles. This surely would address the surprise billing issue.
Equally important, overall Medicare-for-all would save money and control costs in the future. Three major studies, one by the University of Massachusetts, another published in the Lancet and another appearing in the Annals of Internal Medicine, have estimated annual savings on health-care spending of about $500 billion.
Ken Lefkowitz, Medford, N.J.
The writer is a former director of compensation and benefits for major corporations and a member of Physicians for a National Health Program.