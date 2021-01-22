Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) spoke on the House floor during the election certification ceremony and generically accused “some congressmen” of repeating falsehoods. It nearly broke out into a fistfight. Why isn’t the ability to challenge a speaker’s untruths, perhaps as a dedicated point of order, available when there is open floor debate?
Honesty and integrity ought to be the minimum standards of civility. This is not a Republican or Democratic issue, but an important element in combating the severe partisanship that is often based on a repetition of unproven “facts.” Months of former president Donald Trump’s drumbeat concerning election fraud were echoed throughout conservative media and then parroted in a venue where it gained undeserved credibility.
Lying has become a tool in the arsenal of persuasion used to rationalize untenable positions that are politically expedient. There needs to be some penalty imposed on speakers who deliberately dissemble. Knowing statements that are untrue can be challenged and might incur censure should make elected representatives think before they speak.
Robert Sugar, Silver Spring