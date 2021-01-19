January 1961 was bitter cold, but everyone was excited by the young, eloquent new president, John F. Kennedy. In 1965, a group of college friends and I lucked out with bleacher tickets right in front of the Treasury Building. And although I was not a fan of Richard M. Nixon, I was there in January 1969. For the next five inaugurations, I was overseas as a Foreign Service officer, so it was not until my Georgetown classmate Bill Clinton was sworn in that I attended again.
I’m sad that between the coronavirus and the security situation, the public will not be able to attend the inauguration in person, and even more sad that the president-elect and vice president-elect won’t get to experience the cheering crowds and review the parade participants from all over the country. I admire their grace in accepting the situation. We haven’t heard one complaint from them. Their focus has been on keeping the public safe.
Kathleen Schloeder, Alexandria