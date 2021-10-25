The Oct. 20 Metro article on the problem du jour for Metro, “Rail service cuts may endanger fragile recovery, officials fear,” quoted a person as hoping that Metro will soon get back to normal. That’s getting the situation backward; normal for Metro is a perpetual state of snafus.

For decades, Metro has lurched from one foul-up to the next, starting with stranding tens of thousands of people on the National Mall after the bicentennial celebration and never learning or improving from its continuing mistakes. To fix Metro would require the region to do six impossible things before breakfast, including gaining the ability to fire people for incompetence, indifference and dishonesty; miraculously resolving the differences between urban and suburban interests; and recognizing the capacity limitations of the entire Metro system. 

The region should recognize that we have to deal with the flawed transit system that we are stuck with rather than the fantasy system that we would like to have, and get on with actively promoting other transportation alternatives.

Edward Portner, Silver Spring