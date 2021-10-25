For decades, Metro has lurched from one foul-up to the next, starting with stranding tens of thousands of people on the National Mall after the bicentennial celebration and never learning or improving from its continuing mistakes. To fix Metro would require the region to do six impossible things before breakfast, including gaining the ability to fire people for incompetence, indifference and dishonesty; miraculously resolving the differences between urban and suburban interests; and recognizing the capacity limitations of the entire Metro system.