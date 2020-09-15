Regarding the Sept. 9 Metro article “Trouble at Metro alarms officials”:

Three years ago, then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) hired former U.S. transportation secretary Ray LaHood to undertake a review of  the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Mr. LaHood’s report included a recommendation for dedicated funding for Metro and recommended replacing the Metro board with a temporary “reform board” to make the tough decisions Mr. LaHood thought necessary to clean up Metro in ways the existing board would not do. The funding recommendation was implemented, but the board replacement recommendation, unpopular with the Metro board members, was quietly dismissed.

By ignoring the LaHood recommendation to replace the Metro board, it should come as no surprise that the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, created in cooperation with Maryland, D.C. and the federal government through legislation I sponsored in 2017 while serving in the Virginia House of Delegates, now finds serious operational flaws at Metro. This is not the Safety Commission’s first unfavorable review of Metro’s operations since the commission was established in 2017. Rather than proactively solving problems, the Metro board is on its heels, once again, engaged in public-relations damage control. 

The LaHood reform board recommendation remains a good idea and can be implemented by Virginia, Maryland and D.C. in the way these jurisdictions came together to create the Safety Commission. Meanwhile, I’m glad we have the Safety Commission and so sorry that it’s needed.  

Jim LeMunyon, Oak Hill