By ignoring the LaHood recommendation to replace the Metro board, it should come as no surprise that the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, created in cooperation with Maryland, D.C. and the federal government through legislation I sponsored in 2017 while serving in the Virginia House of Delegates, now finds serious operational flaws at Metro. This is not the Safety Commission’s first unfavorable review of Metro’s operations since the commission was established in 2017. Rather than proactively solving problems, the Metro board is on its heels, once again, engaged in public-relations damage control.
The LaHood reform board recommendation remains a good idea and can be implemented by Virginia, Maryland and D.C. in the way these jurisdictions came together to create the Safety Commission. Meanwhile, I’m glad we have the Safety Commission and so sorry that it’s needed.
Jim LeMunyon, Oak Hill