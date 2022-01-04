I’m somewhat mystified by Metro’s approach to testing the wheel sets on the 7000-series cars to get them back in service. Are we back in the 1800s with a worker using a measuring stick to measure the distance between the wheels manually? Has the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority never heard of laser measuring devices? How hard would it be to devise a laser measuring device for each of the rail yards that, placed between the rails, would measure the wheel sets of every car that passed over them? It would be faster and more accurate, and it could test the wheel sets on all rail cars, not just the 7000 series.