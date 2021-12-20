The recent shootings at Columbia Heights, barely a week apart, have been widely reported. With fewer riders present and transit police and station managers seemingly turning a blind eye to everything happening around them, I have noticed significantly more aggressive panhandling, harassment and proselytizing, as well as more garbage, spills, smoking and loud music, on trains and in stations than before. I am not the first to observe these degenerating conditions, but what concerns me is that Metro might go into a permanent financial death spiral. The campaign to bring back riders seems oblivious to these conditions.