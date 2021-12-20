The recent shootings at Columbia Heights, barely a week apart, have been widely reported. With fewer riders present and transit police and station managers seemingly turning a blind eye to everything happening around them, I have noticed significantly more aggressive panhandling, harassment and proselytizing, as well as more garbage, spills, smoking and loud music, on trains and in stations than before. I am not the first to observe these degenerating conditions, but what concerns me is that Metro might go into a permanent financial death spiral. The campaign to bring back riders seems oblivious to these conditions.
Compounding that, federal workers are not returning to offices anytime soon or spending their commuter benefits, and the remarkably flimsy new fare gates seem to have supercharged fare evasion.
Revenue crises are nothing new for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, even under ideal conditions; the system entered 2020 threatening cuts and demanding more funding. Federal stimulus funds seem to be coming to an end. I do not see how Metro could ever get out of the hole without fundamental changes.
William Mallison, Washington