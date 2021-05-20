With the expected completion of big projects such as the Silver Line Phase 2 and Interstate 66 widening in Virginia, and possible new toll lanes on Interstate 270 and the Beltway in Maryland, what’s needed is an objective analysis of the region’s transportation requirements looking forward 20 or 30 years to reset transportation and land-use planning. In addition to the impact of these big projects, key issues include the extent to which expanded telecommuting may be permanent, how much it will continue to reduce our pre-coronavirus congestion problems and the effect of coming advances in transportation technology. Whatever the future holds, it seems likely the byword for regional transportation will be “flexible,” which Metrorail isn’t. One can imagine similar circumstances in other metropolitan areas, which also deserve planning resets before the federal government moves forward with funding 20th-century-style transportation infrastructure.
Jim LeMunyon, Oak Hill
