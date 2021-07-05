The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority plans to transition to an all-electric bus fleet by 2045, but it is moving so slowly that electric buses will amount to less than 20 percent of its 1,540-bus fleet in 2030 — the same year that Los Angeles plans to electrify all of its 2,320 Metro buses. Meanwhile, the Chicago Transit Authority’s 1,864 buses, King County (Seattle) Metro’s 1,600 buses and New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s 5,800 buses are scheduled to be all-electric by 2040. Smaller transit agencies in our region are also on board. The D.C. Circulator will have an all-electric fleet by 2029, and Alexandria’s DASH bus system and Montgomery County’s Ride On bus fleet are shooting to be completely electric by 2035.
These transit agencies are facing the same challenges as Metro to replace their fossil fuel fleets with zero-emission buses. But, unlike Metro, they are addressing them head-on and have ambitious plans to transition as quickly as possible. There is no reason Metro cannot do the same.
Elliott Negin, Washington
The writer is a member of the Metro Electric Bus Coalition.