I have not commended the actions of a Republican since Justin Amash left the Republican Party, but I must acknowledge and highly commend former vice president Mike Pence for protecting, defending and preserving the Constitution of the United States on Jan. 6.
If he attempted to do more than merely count the votes under the 12th Amendment as required, he would have had support to do that, and who knows what would have happened at the Capitol? In addition, it was Mr. Pence who called in the National Guard to provide reinforcement. Taking those actions while the mob was chanting “Hang Mike Pence” took tremendous courage, and all Americans should thank him for saving America’s constitutional republic.