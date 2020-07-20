Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lecturing us on the need to return to “our founding principles” was a bit too much [“We must ground our diplomacy in our founding principles,” op-ed, July 17]. 

In his two years at the State Department, Mr. Pompeo has gladly enabled a divisive, corrupt and autocratic president. Consider: Mr. Pompeo wrongly denied he was on the infamous “perfect” phone call in which President Trump tried to shake down Ukraine’s president for dirt on former vice president Joe Biden. Mr. Pompeo also collaborated with Mr. Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani in a despicable effort to dig up dirt on Mr. Biden in Ukraine, and helped to legitimize a scurrilous implication that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind 2016 election interference. Mr. Pompeo has long denied climate change, continues to fight against anti-pollution efforts and argued that those seeking to limit our carbon footprint to save the planet are “worshiping a radical environmental agenda.” Isn’t protecting our nation from rising temperatures and sea levels an American value?

In his most egregious violation of American decency, Mr. Pompeo disputed the CIA’s conclusion (reached with “high confidence”) that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the October 2018 assassination of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Mr. Pompeo lamely argued there was no “direct evidence” linking the crown prince to the Khashoggi assassination. As the rest of us know, autocrats don’t put such orders in writing. 

When it comes to restoring American values, I might suggest The Post consider a more credible source.

Greg Friedmann, Ashburn