In his most egregious violation of American decency, Mr. Pompeo disputed the CIA’s conclusion (reached with “high confidence”) that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the October 2018 assassination of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Mr. Pompeo lamely argued there was no “direct evidence” linking the crown prince to the Khashoggi assassination. As the rest of us know, autocrats don’t put such orders in writing.
When it comes to restoring American values, I might suggest The Post consider a more credible source.
Greg Friedmann, Ashburn