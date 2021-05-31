The Defense Department does not have sufficient housing to accommodate military families, and it has long waiting lists. Military personnel go where they are ordered without being able to consider area housing costs. Using a national average would be a boon for some personnel stationed in Idaho or Kansas, but what about those ordered to Hawaii or the D.C. area?
The military services already have a problem with retaining personnel who are highly trained at great expense to the taxpayer and whom we rely on to protect our country. Exit interviews with personnel opting out show that many of the reasons revolve around quality-of-life issues such as housing, child care and schools. Forcing our service personnel to opt for unaccompanied tours because they can’t afford area housing would hurt morale, and I fear the suicide and divorce rates would see notable increases.
Military service is already stressful for our families. I hope more knowledgeable minds outside the GAO will prevail and protect our military families.
Kathleen Hoyt, Alexandria