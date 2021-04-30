I interviewed 60 active-duty and veteran Marines to investigate a military justice case known as the MARSOC 3. Far-removed commanders lack the legal expertise to make competent decisions regarding service members’ futures — and justice. It’s the equivalent of your corporate boss deciding whether you should go to prison. It made sense with King George III, but it shouldn’t fly in the 21st century. Unlawful command influence abounds.
Don’t limit reform to military sexual crimes, as necessary as it is. The entire military justice system is due for a serious makeover.
Kelsey Baker, Tulsa
The writer is a former Marine officer and former uniformed victim advocate.
Let’s hope prosecutors take over the investigation of sexual assaults by military members. Base commanders are simply too invested institutionally to be impartial. The same reasoning suggests college deans should stand down and let local police and prosecutors investigate similar crimes on their campuses. And given that district attorneys work hand in glove with their local police, charges of police misconduct should be the purview of independent prosecutors, preferably nonlocal. Institutions are first and foremost self-protecting entities, as the history of clerical abuse sadly demonstrates.
Martin Lawson, Fort Valley, Va.