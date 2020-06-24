If (illegal) orders were to be issued by the president in the wake of an election outcome that he did not like, the chain of command would require orders to be issued to the defense secretary, Mark T. Esper, who would task the appropriate unified combatant command, in this case Northern Command under the command of Air Force Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy. Northern Command has the responsibility of deploying troops within the continental United States.
Fortunately, Mr. Esper has been widely reported to have resisted President Trump’s improper desire to invoke the Insurrection Act and considered resigning in such circumstances. Northern Command’s policy specifically states that the military may not be used for domestic law enforcement.
Neither Mr. Esper’s reported position nor Northern Command’s policy as stated on its website is absolutely determinative. But public statements by respected former commanders including four chairmen of the Joint Chiefs, unified combatant commanders and other senior officers have made clear that, despite a disgruntled electorally defeated president’s willingness to use the military for his advantage, senior career officers hold to a higher responsibility.
