Established by the state legislature, drawn up by a task force of National Guard and state police with input from other law enforcement agencies, and managed by professionally trained military personnel, a state militia would be an adjunct force to the National Guard, under the control of the governor. Anyone could be part of the militia providing, for example, they agreed to abide by the chain of command of superior officers and regulations, demonstrate competency with their weapons of choice, pass background checks for weapon ownership, register all their weapons, and practice regularly with their unit. This volunteer force would fulfill the requirements of the Second Amendment while weeding out the mentally ill or criminal element from owning guns. It would be a felony for anyone not part of the state’s militia to have a firearm in their possession, punishable by significant penalties, including long-term incarceration.