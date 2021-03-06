March 7, 2021 at 10:04 p.m. UTCRegarding the March 4 news article, “A mix of fear and joy as masks come off in Texas, Miss.”:How generous of the governors of Texas and Mississippi to offer up their constituents as participants in a science-fair demonstration of how to accelerate genetic mutations in viruses. This is science education at its finest.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDavid Schreiber, Herndon Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy