My family has been a “Friend” of the National Zoo for decades to support the zoo that we enjoyed with our children throughout their childhood. We assumed the “Friends” helped offset the zoo’s expenses, underwrote zoo programs, and altruistically gave funds and volunteer time to a worthy endeavor.
The Feb. 5 Metro article about the “divorce” between FONZ and the zoo, “National Zoo parts ways with its longtime nonprofit partner,” confused, frustrated and disappointed me. What’s the purpose of FONZ continuing without the National Zoo? Why not just remove all of the non-fundraising functions from FONZ and let it continue accepting my contributions to the zoo? FONZ without the National Zoo is like the PTA separating from the school. What’s the point? Something smells (more than usual) at the National Zoo.
Glenn Easton, Chevy Chase