The Oct. 21 front-page article “McConnell warning puts cloud over stimulus talks” reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned the White House not to strike any agreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) concerning her proposed stimulus relief package negotiated with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. 

Why is Mr. McConnell asking (or perhaps demanding) all of us to delay? Remember the desperate plights of a huge proportion of our population because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ms. Pelosi believes $2.2 trillion should be outlaid for essential needs. (Even President Trump agrees to this much spending; indeed he thinks it should be greater). 

Mr. McConnell wants all of this delayed to ensure one thing: that his Senate can remain mono-focused on the dangerously right-leaning Amy Coney Barrett’s potential confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election — before any changes in the Senate’s composition and leadership. 

Wasting much precious time, the Senate’s Republicans have been balking about the effects of this degree of massive spending on the budget. But these are extreme times, and there is a higher priority, spelled out in the Constitution’s Preamble, which insists that our public servants must “promote the general Welfare.”

Stan Pearson, Newport News, Va.