Mr. McConnell wants all of this delayed to ensure one thing: that his Senate can remain mono-focused on the dangerously right-leaning Amy Coney Barrett’s potential confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election — before any changes in the Senate’s composition and leadership.
Wasting much precious time, the Senate’s Republicans have been balking about the effects of this degree of massive spending on the budget. But these are extreme times, and there is a higher priority, spelled out in the Constitution’s Preamble, which insists that our public servants must “promote the general Welfare.”
Stan Pearson, Newport News, Va.