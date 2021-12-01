There are an estimated 218 million women in low- and middle-income countries who don’t want to become pregnant but who have an unmet need for modern contraception. An annual investment of $4.80 per capita would meet all women’s sexual and reproductive health needs throughout those nations. Without concerted action to increase voluntary family planning, the nightmare so many people are already experiencing in cities such as Lagos, Nigeria, will only worsen.
John Seager, Washington
The writer is president
of Population Connection.