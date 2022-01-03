In the Bethesda neighborhood where I grew up, I played with a friend whose father drove school buses. Their modest brick house is no more, replaced by a gigantic structure that is twice as big as neighboring homes with a two-car garage where the bus used to sit. That’s progress, perhaps. But school bus drivers — who are in desperately short supply in Montgomery County — can no longer live anywhere near this area. They have been pushed out to provide looming monster homes affordable only for the region’s all-too-abundant lawyers, consultants and lobbyists.