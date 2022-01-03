Monsterfication is destroying the region’s inner suburbs. The process is not new but has accelerated in our overheated real estate market. Older homes are torn down to build the kind of mega-mansions that were once confined to ersatz beyond-the-Beltway estates. This is not rebuilding but de-building that destroys houses, uproots trees and generates tons of debris, irreversibly degrading charming neighborhoods. And constructing ever more enormous single-family residences does nothing to increase the housing stock, make homes more affordable or promote socioeconomic diversity.

In the Bethesda neighborhood where I grew up, I played with a friend whose father drove school buses. Their modest brick house is no more, replaced by a gigantic structure that is twice as big as neighboring homes with a two-car garage where the bus used to sit. That’s progress, perhaps. But school bus drivers — who are in desperately short supply in Montgomery County — can no longer live anywhere near this area. They have been pushed out to provide looming monster homes affordable only for the region’s all-too-abundant lawyers, consultants and lobbyists.

Mary Speck, Bethesda