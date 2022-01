Montgomery Planning and the Montgomery County Council have been working on reforms, including Thrive Montgomery 2050 and the Attainable Housing Strategies (AHS) initiative, that combat monsterfication. Thrive is a proposed general plan for the county emphasizing transit-oriented, mixed-use development in the county’s urban core and transit corridors rather than exurban sprawl (and includes goals such as increasing affordable-housing subsidies). AHS seeks to reform zoning in the county by allowing more affordable-housing types, such as duplexes and townhouses, in some areas historically reserved only for single-family, detached housing.