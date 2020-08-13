As a result of new policy mandated by the Maryland Department of Health, the only option for our health department is to review and comment on each nonpublic school’s reopening plan. With more than 140 private and religious schools, this would be daunting under any circumstance, and even more so with no guidelines or additional resources from the state. Given the number of positive cases throughout the region, we cannot assure parents that their children will be safe.
The governor’s actions ensure that even in the worst circumstances, no county or city can swiftly address outbreaks in nonpublic schools. Instead, they must divert time and resources to inspect each school. Unfortunately, even with all our effort and sacrifices, we are not ready to safely restart in-person classes. Since the pandemic began, we have used science and data to guide our decisions because the government should always act to protect the health and safety of our residents, even when it is politically unpopular.
Marc Elrich, Rockville
The writer, a Democrat, is the Montgomery County executive.