There is simply no way children in the early grades can be online in a meaningful way for the length of time planned. Furthermore, the proposal seems to contemplate kids going on and offline repeatedly in each instruction period. Kindergartners and other young children cannot do that alone. To keep them engaged, and knowing when to be on- and offline, a parent will have to be with them every moment. For working parents, or parents with multiple kids, that simply is not feasible.
Right now, the plan has a one-size-fits-all approach for kindergartners through fifth-graders. That is a mistake.
We urge the Board of Education to require Montgomery County Public Schools to reduce the synchronous learning for the youngest students to allow parents the flexibility to set a schedule that works for their families.
Travis Chapman and Andrew Ginsburg,
Bethesda