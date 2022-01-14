Unlike D.C., MCPS did not require kids to test for the coronavirus before returning. It distributed tests and asked students to use them; relying on the honor system is insufficient. It is distributing KN95 masks for students, although at least one school gave kids the adult size. However, it does not require they be worn; any mask is fine, even ones that do not protect against the omicron variant. Rules about attire in schools can extend to lifesaving masks.
Though school ventilation systems were improved, small, portable HEPA H13 air purifiers — which add more protection — are not used. Lunch is inside most of the time, with kids maskless.
A piecemeal approach will not do. All interventions that work to secure schools should be used. It is time for MCPS to adopt such a policy.
Andrew Ginsburg, Bethesda