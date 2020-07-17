One could look into the density of development, but planners did not create this public health disaster by allowing apartment developments. Montgomery County has had a public health law on its books since 1965 to ensure safe and healthy housing. In the 1960s, that meant dealing with housing that lacked running water or even a safe well. The housing standards carried a lesson from the highly communicable 1918 flu and other epidemics that revealed the dangers of too many people living too closely together. The county code still contains minimum standards for space per person.
When officials realized that low incomes would often cause a family to double up or take in roomers, it was easy to overlook the public health issue. Little by little, year after year, crowding grew. Then the coronavirus came along to remind county officials why it is good to have enough room to breathe or to isolate when needed. Let’s not blame today’s officials for the county’s failed coronavirus efforts. That fate was established over 30 years of continuously overlooking minimum safety standards. And, for heaven’s sake, don’t blame the Hispanic community. They were duped into the predicament they find themselves coping with today.
Melvin Tull, Montgomery Village
The writer is a former Montgomery County
housing code enforcement officer.