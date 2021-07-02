The recently released Montgomery County Climate Action Plan provides a guide to economic development and transformation in Montgomery County that is far richer and important than the Empower Montgomery report on office job growth reported in the June 27 Metro article “County hit hard by jobs exodus.” As Montgomery County transforms to a post-carbon economy following the road map of the Climate Action Plan, a multitude of business opportunities will arise in all sectors of the economy, Montgomery County will become more economically diverse and resilient, and the county will be a healthier place to live and work.