So it is absurd to cast this debate as an argument over race, especially when you look at the demographics of the Georgia Avenue and Purple Line corridor schools, which my daughter has attended (and attends) and my siblings and I attended growing up in the same house just north of the Glenmont Metro station for two generations. Even with multiple magnet programs at these mass-transit-oriented high schools, they all serve lopsided minority populations and are not surrounded by neighborhoods catering to White privilege under any definition.
Compare that with the lopsided White populations in Montgomery County’s famous nationally ranked schools, and it’s clear that Silver Spring and Wheaton do not pose a problem of racial exclusion.
Unless the zoning density plan is revamped to direct extensive and intensive affordable multifamily housing in Montgomery County’s storied fortresses of affluence, the Planning Commission is simply creating more class warfare, not a battle over race.
Sonny Goldreich, Glenmont
Montgomery County needs more affordable housing, but it’s doubtful that the proposed relaxation of zoning restrictions in residential areas will accomplish that result. Planners apparently concede as much and are targeting unsubsidized, allegedly more “attainable” options for middle-income buyers rather than providing affordable choices for the local workforce. Speculation by developers is likely, if not inevitable.
The deciders should take note that the most vocal opposition to these proposed zoning changes is coming from neighborhoods that are already racially and economically diverse and have no desire to be gentrified, as the thoughtful article pointed out.
Catherine Wakelyn, Silver Spring