Regarding the Jan. 1 Metro article “New year brings host of new laws to the region”:

Gasoline-powered leaf blowers create air velocities of nearly 200 miles an hour. Sui generis, leaf blowers are weapons.

D.C. has banned gasoline-powered leaf blowers. Montgomery County, which prides its avant guard environmental protection symbolism, still permits them. Leaf blowers, gasoline or electric, should be prohibited, entirely. Montgomery County governance’s timid response to the environmental havoc leaf blowers are doing to insects, reptiles, birds and other wildlife shows the undue influence that community associations have on comprehensive environmental protection in lands controlled by homeowners associations.

Workers, using the leaf blowers, are doing as instructed when they blow leaves out of gardens and snow off sidewalks. However, there are risks to workers’ health from hearing loss, and there may be other long-term consequences, such as inhaling aerosols that a face mask may not filter.

In late fall, the community association where I live paid a final visit to my garden to blow all of the leaves out of it. By the time I objected, at least one iris had been flattened and habitat for dormant plants, insects and reptiles was wrecked. It is environmental disregard in the name of tidiness. Essential environmental issues, such as creating a garden with habitat for pollinators and birds, don’t matter when leaf blowers are in play.

John W. Dix, Potomac