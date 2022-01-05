In late fall, the community association where I live paid a final visit to my garden to blow all of the leaves out of it. By the time I objected, at least one iris had been flattened and habitat for dormant plants, insects and reptiles was wrecked. It is environmental disregard in the name of tidiness. Essential environmental issues, such as creating a garden with habitat for pollinators and birds, don’t matter when leaf blowers are in play.