Mr. McCarthy has not promised to rectify any of the problems his study finds. His office’s prosecutions have resulted in a jail population reported in May 2020 to be 54 percent Black, compared with 18 percent of the county’s population. Despite his insistence to the contrary, Mr. McCarthy continues to prosecute marijuana cases, and he charges juveniles as adults, two of many prosecution practices that have racially disparate impacts.
Montgomery County should not foot the bill for this stunt. If Mr. McCarthy is serious about racial justice, he should follow the lead of prosecutors around the country who are implementing real reforms proven to decrease inequity by decreasing overreliance on the criminal legal system and the over-policing of Black and brown people.
Ilhan Cagri, Silver Spring
Joanna Silver, Silver Spring
Holly Syrrakos, Takoma Park