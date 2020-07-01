A positive example is the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial in the District. Here the viewer is given an opportunity to travel back in time seeing the bread lines of the Great Depression, sitting by a tabletop radio listening to the words of one of FDR’s “Fireside Chats,” confronting challenges of World War II and being inspired by the “Four Freedoms — Freedom of Worship, Freedom of Speech, Freedom from Fear, Freedom from Want.”
The Civil War monuments, erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, also make a statement, but the statement is intended to divide rather than unite — glorifying the Southern states over the Union, the rights and privileges of white people over black people, the antebellum “Old South” over the present and the future.
Our generation has lived with these divisive monuments long enough. 2020 is not 1900. Would any city in the country vote to erect even one of these monuments today? Of course not! They tear at the fabric that holds us together and serve no good purpose. It is time we move on.
Clayton Childers, Manassas