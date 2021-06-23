Title 18 of the U.S. Code is about federal crimes. Chapter 115 of Title 18 is about the crimes of treason, sedition and subversive activities. For example, whoever assists or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the United States or gives aid or comfort for that purpose is subject to 10 years imprisonment. If two or more people conspire to overthrow the government, or hinder the execution of any law, they are subject to 20 years of imprisonment. Advocating the overthrow of the government can also be punished by 20 years imprisonment. The list of related crimes and their punishments goes on.
I expect more public discussion of the crimes associated with the insurrection soon.
Richard F. Kaufman, Rockville
The writer, a former congressional aide, was general counsel of the Joint
Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress.