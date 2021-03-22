Plans to welcome back children with large learning gaps, some having had traumatic disruptions at home, should rest on a 21st-century data system that gives teachers and staff details of their previous educational course. The report points to states that have tapped their federal funding to build the robust and accessible longitudinal databases that can help schools recover more nimbly.
District leaders often boast about D.C.’s standing as the fastest-improving urban system in the country. That reputation has doubtless suffered this past year, and the status won’t be reclaimed unless D.C. education officials and the D.C. Council take the audit findings as a call to action to finally create a longitudinal data system that can step up to the enormous task of serving all students’ needs.
Fritz Mulhauser, Washington
The writer
is a former director of
education research at the
U.S. Department of Education
and Government Accountability Office.