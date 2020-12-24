Before March, many of us undervalued the fact that our children went off to school each day, receiving attention from caring professionals. We have to hand it to these teachers — they are doing what we could not. They are sitting at a desk, facing a screen of mostly turned-off videos, having to guess what their students need and understand, while providing hope and encouragement to anxious, unsure and disconnected students. Moreover, many of these teachers are parents themselves with children at home.

I am the parent of a sixth-grader, and my hat is off to them. I am thankful that a silver lining of this year is to draw attention to the dedication and importance of this group of professionals.

Laura Stapleton, Silver Spring

This one falls into the category the editorial called a silver lining. We’ve known for years of the awful disparity in health care — both availability and outcomes — between Whites and minorities, particularly Black people. This year, the greater incidence of infection and death in the Black community has been so large, so obvious and so openly discussed that resources will be allocated to close the gap both for the coronavirus and in all areas of public health.

The Virginia governor, with the encouragement of the Board of Health (on which I sit), is starting the process. I expect it will happen in many other states, too. One might hope that public health will receive more economic support at the federal and state levels.