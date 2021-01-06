I’m not certain of just what constitutes proportional voting, but it sounds promising if a number of people run for offices. But still, if we don’t get out to vote in the primaries, it may be too late in the general elections.

Jim Martin, Rockville

Unquestionably, the United States “needs a democracy overhaul.” But in proposing reforms, the editorial overlooked the most viable and realistic approach for presidential elections: the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Crackpot legal theories and baseless fraud allegations gained traction only because of our antiquated electoral college. A national popular election and a 7-million-vote lead for the winner would have made disputed votes in a handful of “swing states” irrelevant.

The editorial’s suggestions for mitigating the effects of the electoral college have significant drawbacks. Given the Constitution hasn’t been substantively amended since 18-year-olds gained the right to vote in 1971, an amendment abolishing the college seems unrealistic.

Proportional allocation of electoral votes would require all states to adopt simultaneously to avoid bizarre outcomes from some states phasing in while others continued giving all their electors to the state’s winner. And it doesn’t assure the popular-vote winner prevails. When Al Gore led George W. Bush by 547,000 votes in 2000, proportional allocation would have produced a 269-269 tie.

Agreed to by 15 states and D.C., and representing 196 electoral votes, the compact would reach 270 votes and go into effect with just 74 more votes from new member states.

Lee Mortimer, Durham, N.C.

The writer was a founding

member of FairVote

It’s about time that we have a nonpartisan commission look at our entire voting system. There have been many holes and breaks in our system, and many unintended consequences in our laws. President Trump has seemingly exploited all of them. Now that we know exactly what can and did happen when an unscrupulous candidate enters the race, we can and must overhaul our system to make it fair, easy to use, national and free from interference from elected officials and candidates.