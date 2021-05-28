The selfish desire to “defend and protect” yourself has outweighed common-sense efforts to regulate gun ownership. Shame on our federal and state legislators who refuse to stand up to gun rights advocates, even in the face of repeated mass shootings and killings of individuals to settle some perceived slight.
President Biden has again lowered the flag to remind us of the devastation caused by gun violence. When will lawmakers take responsibility and pass common-sense gun legislation?
Judy T. Fisher, Fairfax